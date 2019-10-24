Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
192 Agnes Street in The Range is currently on the market
192 Agnes Street in The Range is currently on the market
News

Near-new home captures Queenslander style

Steph Allen
24th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A THREE-YEAR-OLD home, with the striking resemblance to the Queenslander style homes we hold near and dear has just come on the market in The Range.

The property’s lead agent from Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate, Toby Molloy, said the house went on the market last Wednesday and has already gained plenty of interest.

“We’ve had over 10 groups through the open house and everyone thinks it’s great,” Mr Molloy said.

“It’s a new build and they’ve done a great job of capturing great Queenslander style.

“You wouldn’t pick it as a near hew home. It’s been finished to a really high standard with all the traditional style of a Queenslander.”

Photos
View Gallery

The property at 192 Agnes Street, is spacious and flowing, with open-plan living features, spotted gum timber floors, soaring 11-foot ceilings and an award-winning designer kitchen with a long island breakfast bar, high-end finishes and a large butler’s pantry.

The kitchen also comes with Miele appliances, including a full-integrated wine chiller and Falcon heritage style double oven/gas cooktop.

Stepping through a large corner stacker door, owners can enjoy views of The Range and the home’s back yard from the large back deck.

The main bathroom features a claw foot bath, with floor to ceiling tiles and a timber feature vanity.

The master bedroom features free-flowing French doors to the secure front veranda and a large walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with a double shower and a marble top vanity.

The other two bedrooms are also of good size, with walk-in robes and direct access onto the outdoor living spaces.

Downstairs provides secure accommodation for two cars, as well as plenty of storage space.

It’s accessed through a private concrete driveway at the rear of the house from little Glencoe Street.

The house sits on a 902m2 allotment and offers low maintenance living.

“The location is so handy because it’s pretty well centred between the Base and Mater hospitals and the Grammar schools are just up the road,” Mr Molloy said.

The house features a solar power system, full airconditioning, security cameras, LED lighting, and full fencing.

“I’m not expecting it to stay on the market long,” Mr Molloy said.

The house is open for offers to purchase, closing November 11 at 5pm.

Open House Time

Saturday October 26. 11-11.30am.

professionals livingston and molloy real estate property real estate the range
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    What jobs do you want to see in Rocky?

    premium_icon What jobs do you want to see in Rocky?

    News Community job forum launches in Rockhampton next week

    Anti-protest laws passed by Parliament

    premium_icon Anti-protest laws passed by Parliament

    News The State Government’s controversial anti-protest laws have been passed.

    Can Cap Coast grow the good lychees?

    premium_icon Can Cap Coast grow the good lychees?

    News International partnership leads to a fruit trial that could be CQ’s next big...

    ‘Needle phobia’ sees man stuck in prison for 20 days

    premium_icon ‘Needle phobia’ sees man stuck in prison for 20 days

    Crime “Queensland Police Service have made zero attempts to take him to get the test...