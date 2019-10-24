Near-new home captures Queenslander style

192 Agnes Street in The Range is currently on the market

A THREE-YEAR-OLD home, with the striking resemblance to the Queenslander style homes we hold near and dear has just come on the market in The Range.

The property’s lead agent from Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate, Toby Molloy, said the house went on the market last Wednesday and has already gained plenty of interest.

“We’ve had over 10 groups through the open house and everyone thinks it’s great,” Mr Molloy said.

“It’s a new build and they’ve done a great job of capturing great Queenslander style.

“You wouldn’t pick it as a near hew home. It’s been finished to a really high standard with all the traditional style of a Queenslander.”

The property at 192 Agnes Street, is spacious and flowing, with open-plan living features, spotted gum timber floors, soaring 11-foot ceilings and an award-winning designer kitchen with a long island breakfast bar, high-end finishes and a large butler’s pantry.

The kitchen also comes with Miele appliances, including a full-integrated wine chiller and Falcon heritage style double oven/gas cooktop.

Stepping through a large corner stacker door, owners can enjoy views of The Range and the home’s back yard from the large back deck.

The main bathroom features a claw foot bath, with floor to ceiling tiles and a timber feature vanity.

The master bedroom features free-flowing French doors to the secure front veranda and a large walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with a double shower and a marble top vanity.

The other two bedrooms are also of good size, with walk-in robes and direct access onto the outdoor living spaces.

Downstairs provides secure accommodation for two cars, as well as plenty of storage space.

It’s accessed through a private concrete driveway at the rear of the house from little Glencoe Street.

The house sits on a 902m2 allotment and offers low maintenance living.

“The location is so handy because it’s pretty well centred between the Base and Mater hospitals and the Grammar schools are just up the road,” Mr Molloy said.

The house features a solar power system, full airconditioning, security cameras, LED lighting, and full fencing.

“I’m not expecting it to stay on the market long,” Mr Molloy said.

The house is open for offers to purchase, closing November 11 at 5pm.

Open House Time

Saturday October 26. 11-11.30am.