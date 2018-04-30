'Near-perfect' first half lays platform for Brothers victory

FAST BREAK: Rockhampton Brothers' centre Ayden Cooper strides into action in the A-grade clash against Norths at Browne Park on Sunday. Cooper ran in two tries in his team's 36-point win..

FAST BREAK: Rockhampton Brothers' centre Ayden Cooper strides into action in the A-grade clash against Norths at Browne Park on Sunday. Cooper ran in two tries in his team's 36-point win.. Allan Reinikka ROK290418aleague1

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers' coach Scott Munns said a "near-perfect” first half set up his team's big win over Norths at the weekend.

The defending champions ran out 42-6 winners in the grand final replay at Browne Park on Sunday.

It was a bruising encounter and neither side had a player left on the bench by game's end.

Munns described it as a "knock 'em down, drag 'em out” type of contest.

"It was a really tough, physical game. I'm sure there'll be a lot of sore bodies after that one,” he said.

"We had prepared well during the week and the boys were certainly up for it.

"I was hoping for a win but I didn't think the scoreline would blow out like it did.”

Brothers' player Desmond Gooda tries to break a tackle. Allan Reinikka ROK290418aleague3

Brothers were off to a flying start when second rower Liam Pickersgill scored from their first set.

Munns couldn't have asked for a better start from his troops, who ran in another four tries to lead 28-nil at half-time.

While not as dominant in the second half, the Brethren outscored their rivals three tries to one.

"For the first 40 minutes, it was near-perfect,” he said.

"We did all the little things right and controlled the game, the tempo and the field position.

"It's definitely the best footy we've played all season and it laid the groundwork for what was a really good win.”

Munns said the spine of Mitchell Power, Mark Johnstone, Ryan Burke and Grant Rogers was starting to find some fluency and consistency.

Brothers' hooker Grant Rogers kicks through. Allan Reinikka ROK290418aleague2

Seven Brothers players scored tries, with centre Ayden Cooper bagging a double.

Munns said it was a real team effort and his players worked hard.

He is keenly aware that his troops will need a complete 80-minute performance in their next outing against the unbeaten Yeppoon in a fortnight.

"That will be another big ask; they're obviously travelling really well.

"They're very fit and they're fast and will be looking to play an expansive style of football.

"We'll need to be good in defence and make sure we hold on to the ball.”

RESULTS