Patient threatens Lismore hospital nurse with scissors

NSW Police are investigating an incident at Lismore Base Hospital where a female nurse was allegedly threatened with a pair of scissors on the weekend.

Police sources confirmed the incident occurred on Sunday at the hospital at around 3pm.

The incident involved a 63-year-old female nurse and an 85-year-old male patient.

Unconfirmed reports of the incident point to the male patient threatening the nurse with a pair of scissors, but NSW Police confirmed nobody was physically injured during the incident.

The patient was heavily sedated after the incident, and NSW Police have been unable to discuss the matter with the man.

Police say no charges have been laid and the investigation continues.

Chief Executive, Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones, said while patients may have underlying clinical conditions that can cause challenging and aggressive behaviours, ensuring a safe environment for staff is imperative if they are to carry out their roles effectively.

"Police attended following an incident that occurred at Lismore Base Hospital on Sunday 15 September 2019, and staff who were on duty at the time are being supported by the hospital," he said.

"The District has strict policies in place in regard to the protection of people and responding to aggressive behaviour by patients and individuals presenting to the hospital."

Mr Jones said violence and aggression is not tolerated within health facilities.

"The NSW Government appointed Honourable Peter Anderson to review security in NSW hospitals and his interim report was released in February this year," he said.

"The District has already started work locally to implement security improvements in response to the interim recommendations and will await the final report due later this year."

Across the State, around $19 million has been invested on security capital works in emergency departments (EDs) already and over $5 million has been invested to upgrade personal duress alarms for staff to make our EDs safer.