Near zero degree CQ cold snap to follow near 30 degree heat

RUG UP: Despite a warmer than average week, Central Queensland can expect a cold snap on Sunday and Monday. Tessa Mapstone

EXTREME temperatures are expected to hit Central Queensland this week, with not only higher than average temperatures reaching 29 but also a near zero cold snap early next week.

Ahead of a cold front coming to Central West Queensland and moving across the state as a trough late this evening, warmer, northerly winds are expected to bring warm tropical air from Northern Australia over Central Queensland.

"That's the reason we're getting hotter temperatures this time of year over Rockhampton for the next few days,” Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Paech said.

Rockhampton is expected to soar above the month's average maximum of 23.5 to 29 degrees on Thursday.

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures will reach 28 degrees and on Wednesday they will hit 29.

Thursday will see a maximum of 27, Friday 28 and Saturday 26.

"Wednesday is when the trough is the closest,” Mr Paech said.

"Temperatures don't really fall away until the next cold front comes through on Sunday.”

On Sunday, Rockhampton and Gladstone will see maximum temperatures of 23 degrees and towns in the Central Highlands and Coalfields will reach maximums of 21.

On Monday, the maximum is expected to be 21 for Rockhampton and around 18-19 degrees for Central Highlands and Coalfields towns.

On Sunday, the minimum will be 12 for Rockhampton, 7 for Blackwater, 4 for Springsure and 9 for Emerald.

On Monday, the minimum will drop to 7 for Rockhampton, 1 for Springsure and Clermont, 3 for Blackwater and 5 for Emerald.

"With those sort of temperatures you can expect to see frost around,” Mr Paech said.

Increased winds are also expected to accompany the cold snap this weekend, making temperatures "feel a lot colder”.

The chance of patchy rain may also develop through Wednesday to Thursday but will be mostly to the south.

"Having said that, it may affect the southern Central Highlands through Wednesday but will be more likely through Thursday,” Mr Paech said.

"There's uncertainty around that system at the moment but there's a chance to see thickening cloud through Thursday and patchy rain.

"It will be a clear day again tomorrow and conditions again but no rain will accompany the fog.”

According to Weather Zone, there could be a 40 per cent chance of showers for Rockhampton on Saturday, however the chances drop to 5 per cent on Sunday.