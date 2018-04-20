Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHARKNADO: 20 sharks were found washed up on Farnborough beach this morning.
SHARKNADO: 20 sharks were found washed up on Farnborough beach this morning. Amanda Thompson
News

Nearly 20 sharks found washed up on popular CQ beach

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
20th Apr 2018 4:30 PM

AMANDA Thomson was walking along Farnborough beach this morning when she came across nearly 20 dead sharks washed up on shore.

Among the dead sea creatures was a shovel nose shark, with the other 20 which were all roughly a metre long, appearing to be the same breed as the shark pictured up close in the photo.

SHARKNADO: 20 sharks were found washed up on Farnborough beach this morning.
SHARKNADO: 20 sharks were found washed up on Farnborough beach this morning. Amanda Thompson

Posting the photos to popular Facebook page, Yeppoon Families, many people speculated what the cause of the mass shark casualty could be.

Some suggested they had been thrown from a trawler while others said people may have taken the fins for shark fin soup.

The Morning Bulletin is contacting authorities to find out what the cause could be.

cq beach farnborough sharks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Tributes flow for Yeppoon pilot found in wreckage

    BREAKING: Tributes flow for Yeppoon pilot found in wreckage

    News UPDATE: Tim Pettitt was travelling to Yeppoon before disaster struck

    GALLERY: Stunning coast home beyond compare under the hammer

    GALLERY: Stunning coast home beyond compare under the hammer

    Property Expansive, modern designed home is set on three glass wrapped levels

    UPDATE: Woman in serious condition after car hits tree

    UPDATE: Woman in serious condition after car hits tree

    News THREE children are stable while a woman in her 20s is serious

    Coast eateries clean up awards for best beefy food

    premium_icon Coast eateries clean up awards for best beefy food

    Food & Entertainment CQ Food Excellence awards held with winners from 26 entries.

    Local Partners