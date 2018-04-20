Nearly 20 sharks found washed up on popular CQ beach

SHARKNADO: 20 sharks were found washed up on Farnborough beach this morning.

AMANDA Thomson was walking along Farnborough beach this morning when she came across nearly 20 dead sharks washed up on shore.

Among the dead sea creatures was a shovel nose shark, with the other 20 which were all roughly a metre long, appearing to be the same breed as the shark pictured up close in the photo.

Posting the photos to popular Facebook page, Yeppoon Families, many people speculated what the cause of the mass shark casualty could be.

Some suggested they had been thrown from a trawler while others said people may have taken the fins for shark fin soup.

The Morning Bulletin is contacting authorities to find out what the cause could be.