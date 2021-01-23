Nearly 30,000 vote before Rocky election day

A preliminary count of Rockhampton’s votes will begin on Saturday night. Photo: File

Nearly 30,000 votes were cast for Rockhampton’s mayor before election day.

Before January 23, 27,287 people had already voted, representing 48.84 per cent of all electors.

Data from the Electoral Commission of Queensland showed in-person voters numbered 22,414.

Of a total 6,381 postal votes issued, 4,553 were returned and accepted.

The remaining postal votes must be received by February 2 to be counted.

Exactly 320 people voted by telephone.

A preliminary count will begin in each polling booth after 6pm tonight.