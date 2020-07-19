Nearly $3b available for northern infrastructure projects

Ms Landry said Great Keppel Island was a project that could receive NAIF funding.

NEARLY $3 billion dollars is available for infrastructure projects in Northern Australia, including in Rockhampton, Gladstone, and Mackay.

The Federal Government’s Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, meant to expire in 2021, was last week extended until June 30, 2026 because $3 billion of its original $5b remit remains unspent.

The agency provides fixed rate loans to projects in Northern Australia, including areas above the Tropic of Capricorn, which have public benefit and an indigenous Engagement Strategy.

The area in which NAIF operates.

Capricornia MP and Northern Australia assistant minister Michelle Landry said she would like there to be an easier process for accessing the money, and gave Great Keppel Island as one example project.

“There’s about $2b that is sitting there in contracts that’s waiting to be approved, but there’s still $3b … for projects that the banks may not really look at” she said.

She said because the projects tended to be “quite involved”, the money “probably hasn’t gone out the door as fast as we would have liked”.

Northern Australia Minister Keith Pitt said a statutory review of the agency happening at the moment “provides a good opportunity to find ways the NAIF can be delivered so it can provide further benefits to the north.”

NAIF CEO Chris Wade.





NAIF CEO Chris Wade said: “We are delighted to be given our extension which will allow us deliver more investment into the region and play a critical role in the Government’s broader agenda on economic development in the north.

“We see NAIF as being a key partner in the development of Northern Australia – whether through loans to new projects, working with our existing financing partners or bringing together stakeholders to develop totally new initiatives.”

According to its website, NAIF has so far approved more than $2.1b in loans to projects, with $1.2b approved in the past 12 months.

It focused on energy, transport, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, education, and social infrastructure.