Nearly 50mm has already fallen as CQ's 'wettest day' arrives

TODAY will be the wettest and coolest day this week across most of the Capricornia coast and inland.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed Rockhampton is in for a fairly showery day as a system moves inland from the coast.

Isolated thunderstorms could hit areas spanning from Longreach, down to Taroom, through the Central Highlands, out to Rockhampton and Yeppoon today.

In the last 24 hours until 9am this morning, Rockhampton has received 0.8mm of rain, and going into tomorrow there will be a 20 per cent chance of rain which will ease into the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology weather modelling for Wednesday, November 22. BOM

"Unfortunately it's quite isolated,” meteorologist Harry Clark said.

"In general there's a lot of activity around but not everyone sees it.”

Mr Clark said onshore winds brought a slight chance of showers in areas near the coast but would dry up leading into the weekend.

Thangool, just south of Biloela, received the highest rainfall in the region with 48mm in the 24 hours to 9am today after a storm developed over the town.

Pacific Heights, just north of Yeppoon, and Springsure both received 25mm, with northern inland areas like Hughenden receiving 15mm.

In the Central West, there was shower and thunderstorm activity with areas towards Longreach receiving 0 to 5mm in 24 hours.

There was scattered rainfall throughout most of the Central Queensland area yesterday with the most activity occurring near the coast.

"Generally, throughout the entire Fitzroy catchment there was scattering of 1mm all the way up to 10mm,” Mr Clark said.

Mr Clark said an upper low would lead to some shower and thunderstorm activity inland late this morning and in the early afternoon.

The Central Highlands and Coalfields, particularly south of Emerald and down towards Taroom, can expect showers and thunderstorms.

There's a "slight chance” they could hit Longreach, but east of Biloela has the "best chance” of seeing a thunderstorm today.

"Some of those could push towards the coast as well, but really the majority of the activity will be over that inland area with more shower activity dominating near the coast,” Mr Clark said.