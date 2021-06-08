Nearly half of museum of art funding spent locally

Nearly 50 per cent of the money spent on the Rockhampton Museum of Art has gone to local businesses.

Rockhampton mayor Tony Williams announced on Monday that $15.4 million of the $31.5 million project had been used for local procurement.

He said construction would be completed by the end of June and the building handed over to Rockhampton Regional Council on July 1 so that the gallery could open early next year.

"It's a bit like taking over a new house and bringing in the new furniture," Cr Williams said.

"This is a lot of artwork that's very precious. It will take about seven months for that work to undertake before the official opening in 2022."

Pierce Engineering director Mark Pierce said the contract offered at the gallery helped him keep people in work.

"My dad started our business 50 years ago and we have had some great times, but some difficult ones too," he said.

"We have been involved in this project consistently for over a year, which has helped us get through the challenges of the COVID-19 year by keeping local people employed."

Capricornia Federal MP Michelle Landry said the finished gallery would encourage tourism to the region.

"This is going to showcase art that we have in Rockhampton that has been locked away for years and years that we haven't had the space to do it," she said.

"I think what is going to be really special about this art gallery once it's opened is the interaction from locals [and] the school children.

"There'll be different displays here, there'll be different activities here, and it'll give the kids locally an appreciation of art in this area.

"Once it's all set up it'll take people at least a day to go through it, and I think when we have our special displays in there that it's just going to encourage travellers from other areas to come and have a look at it."

Scaffolding comes down from the Rockhampton Museum of Art.

Rockhampton State MP Barry O'Rourke touted the gallery's benefits to local businesses.

"Currently we have a lot of people who just pass through Rocky," he said.

"It should bring more people onto East Street, which'll be great for our traders there."

The Rockhampton Museum of Art was paid for by a $10 million from the Federal Government, $13 million from the State Government, and $8.5 million from the council.

The main contractor working on the project is Woollam Constructions.

Subcontractors include the following:

Stanke Electrics - Electrics

AE Smith - Mechanical

Pierce Engineering - Structural Steel

Adnought - Heavy Work

Large's - Joinery

BFB - Scaffolding

Stresscrete - Pre-cast Wall Panels

McAlister & Burford - Painting

Busby Demolition - Demolition

Capricorn Sandstone Quarries - Sandstone

Hanson Construction Materials - Concrete

CQ Cranes - Cranes

CQ Concrete Pumping - Concrete Pumps

Boral Asphalt - Quay Lane Concrete