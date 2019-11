Paramedics responded to a two-car crash near Parkhurst on Saturday morning.

A WOMAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Parkhurst.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient sustained neck injuries during the accident, on Yaamba Road, at 6.13am.

She was transported to hospital in a stable condition.