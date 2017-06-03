25°
Ned Kelly deal bags, meth found in raid

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 3rd Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Sgt Dean then went back outside to see what Chardon had thrown and found a sandwich bag sized clip seal bag that contained a bag with a white crystal substance (1.363g) and more than 20 "deal bags" with a picture of Ned Kelly printed on each.
Sgt Dean then went back outside to see what Chardon had thrown and found a sandwich bag sized clip seal bag that contained a bag with a white crystal substance (1.363g) and more than 20 "deal bags” with a picture of Ned Kelly printed on each.

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman was working as a live-in carer when police knocked on the door, searched the unit and charged her with possession of dangerous drugs.

Colleen Naomi Chardon was found guilty of the charge after a two-hour trial in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 31.

Mt Morgan Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Mark Dean and Rockhampton criminal investigation branch Senior Constable John Buckenham gave evidence about what happened the day they, along with other police officers, executed a search warrant at a Dee St unit which led to Chardon's charge.

The court heard Snr Const Buckenham knocked on the front door of the unit on October 13, 2015, at 8.15am and yelled out to identify the presence of police and that they were there to carry out a search warrant.

At the same time, Sgt Dean went to the back sliding door where he could see three adults and a child in the lounge room.

Two adults left the lounge room - one being Chardon who went to her bedroom for a few seconds, then went down a hallway to a side exit.

Sgt Dean said he saw Chardon throw something in the back yard before she walked up the side of the house where he approached her and asked her what she was doing.

He said she responded that she was seeing who had arrived at the unit and then they both walked back inside to the lounge room.

Sgt Dean then went back outside to see what Chardon had thrown and found a sandwich bag sized clip seal bag that contained a bag with a white crystal substance (1.363g) and more than 20 "deal bags" with a picture of Ned Kelly printed on each.

Sgt Dean placed the bag on the lounge room table and Snr Const Buckenham opened it before Scenes of Crime officers photographed the scene.

Police also found a shortened shotgun in a black backpack, a used syringe and foreign currency. The other residents - Civeena Tattam and Geoffrey Brown - were charged over these items.

Chardon's defence barrister Harry Fong challenged his client's case with a two-pronged attack. He said there was no case to answer and the prosecution's case was based on circumstantial evidence. Mr Fong said it had not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Chardon was guilty.

He said there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence linking the clip seal bag to Chardon, Sgt Dean had not seen what Chardon had thrown and there was no evidence linking the white substance in the bag to the certificate of analysis which said there were traces of meth in the white substance.

However, Magistrate Catherine Benson disagreed with Mr Fong and ruled in favour of the police prosecution's case.

Before sentencing, police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford read out Chardon's criminal history, which included drug possession charges in 1998 and 2015.

Mrs Benson fined Chardon $900. Chardon has moved to Thangool since this incident.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  colleen naomi chardon harry fong magistrate catherine benson methampetamines mount morgan ned kelly police prosecutor sergeant kathy stafford rockhampton magistrates court

Sgt Dean then went back outside to see what Chardon had thrown and found a sandwich bag sized clip seal bag that contained a bag with a white crystal substance (1.363g) and more than 20 "deal bags” with a picture of Ned Kelly printed on each.

