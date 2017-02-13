Need a job? New Rocky employment hub set to open

Darryl Lapworth, general manager of CTC which is organising this year's Rocky River Run, at the official launch at the Empire Apartment Hotel.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

LEADING Rockhampton employment and labour hire specialists, CTC will officially open an Employment Hub Ecosystem in an exclusive launch event this Monday.

CTC have been providing recruitment, employment and labour hire services across Queensland and nationally for over 30 years with a major focus on helping increase employment in Rockhampton and Central Queensland.

Rockhampton Councillor Rose Swadling will show her full support on the day by acknowledging CTC's contribution to the Rockhampton community by filling jobs across the region to many individuals and businesses.

Committed to creating an employment hub they are calling an Ecosystem - for businesses and candidates to get advice and access to tools to make finding a job easier, it has been a year in the making.

CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth said this Ecosystem is the first of its kind in Rockhampton and more broadly, across Queensland.

"CTC has worked tirelessly to create something that is a first in the area and innovative that will offer value in its ease of use and excellence in delivering outcomes that many companies are wanting,” Mr Lapworth said.

"Candidates looking for a job don't need to carry around a resume, license or certificates as once you have a position with CTC, we provide you with your very own portal that keeps all your employment details and history in the cloud.

"As soon as you walk through the Ecosystem, you will notice a huge difference to the norm. A number of stand up desks in a large open space with natural light.

"Along with this, there is no carpet to ensure the space is free from dust and toxins along with removing all cabling. The Ecosystem operates solely on high speed NBN wireless technology with Surface Pros allowing staff to act on job roles and giving candidate employment opportunities faster than most of our competitors.

"We have made the decision to invest in technology so that we have the latest software for customers and candidates. This will support them not only in the recruitment process but also online with our unique portal that holds key information for our candidates. It saves candidates from carrying around paper copies that need to be presented to safety personnel and other staff.”

Proudly part of national company IntoWork Australia, CTC joins 10 other businesses in the Group committed to being leaders in workforce participation and community engagement. With the help of IntoWork's presence in Australia, CTC is able to target even more people looking for employment and assist businesses in filling all their recruitment and labour hire needs.

The CTC Employment Hub Ecosystem allows access to the latest state of the art online solutions, website and equipment. It will have its official opening on Monday 20th February 2017 from 11am at CTC's offices, 38 Armstrong Street, North Rockhampton, Queensland.

For more information, please visit www.ctcqld.com.au.