Need help picking the winner of the Melbourne Cup?

Anthony Van Dyck, pictured being ridden by Hugh Bowman during trackwork at Werribee Racecourse, features regularly among the top four choices of our local tipsters. (Pat Scala/Racing Photos via Getty Images)

THE 2020 edition will be a Melbourne Cup like no other.

The first Tuesday in November will look very different, with no crowds at Flemington Racecourse for the first time in the Cup’s 161-year history.

But the “race that stops the nation” continues to captivate it, and Australians will tune in at 2pm to witness 24 of the world’s best horses battling it out over 3200m, looking to stake a place in Australian folklore.

Everyone has their own formula for picking the winner, from the shrewd racing followers who closely study the form to the once-a-year punters who go with names, colours or numbers.

If you need some help making your decision, we have put together the top four fancies from some of Central Queensland’s local racing identities.

Good luck and remember to gamble responsibly.

Tony McMahon, racing consultant

13. Surprise Baby

1. Anthony Van Dyck

15. Russian Camelot

5. Sir Dragonet

Adrian Coome, premier trainer

11. Finche

1. Anthony Van Dyck

12. Prince of Arran

5. Sir Dragonet

Tony Fenlon, Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO

15. Russian Camelot

11. Finche

21. Tiger Moth

2. Avilius

Russell Leonard, CQ race caller

1. Anthony Van Dyck

13. Surprise Baby

21. Tiger Moth

5. Sir Dragonet

Kelly Suli, Rockhampton Jockey Club operations manager

12. Prince of Arran

21. Tiger Moth

13. Surprise Baby

2. Avilius

Vince Aspinall, Rockhampton bookmaker

12. Prince Of Arran

1. Anthony Van Dyck

21. Tigermoth

5. Sir Dragonet

Darryn Nufer, Rockhampton racing enthusiast

13. Surprise Baby

5. Sir Dragonet

21. Tiger Moth

12. Prince of Arran