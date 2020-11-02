Need help picking the winner of the Melbourne Cup?
THE 2020 edition will be a Melbourne Cup like no other.
The first Tuesday in November will look very different, with no crowds at Flemington Racecourse for the first time in the Cup’s 161-year history.
But the “race that stops the nation” continues to captivate it, and Australians will tune in at 2pm to witness 24 of the world’s best horses battling it out over 3200m, looking to stake a place in Australian folklore.
Everyone has their own formula for picking the winner, from the shrewd racing followers who closely study the form to the once-a-year punters who go with names, colours or numbers.
If you need some help making your decision, we have put together the top four fancies from some of Central Queensland’s local racing identities.
Good luck and remember to gamble responsibly.
Tony McMahon, racing consultant
13. Surprise Baby
1. Anthony Van Dyck
15. Russian Camelot
5. Sir Dragonet
Adrian Coome, premier trainer
11. Finche
1. Anthony Van Dyck
12. Prince of Arran
5. Sir Dragonet
Tony Fenlon, Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO
15. Russian Camelot
11. Finche
21. Tiger Moth
2. Avilius
Russell Leonard, CQ race caller
1. Anthony Van Dyck
13. Surprise Baby
21. Tiger Moth
5. Sir Dragonet
Kelly Suli, Rockhampton Jockey Club operations manager
12. Prince of Arran
21. Tiger Moth
13. Surprise Baby
2. Avilius
Vince Aspinall, Rockhampton bookmaker
12. Prince Of Arran
1. Anthony Van Dyck
21. Tigermoth
5. Sir Dragonet
Darryn Nufer, Rockhampton racing enthusiast
13. Surprise Baby
5. Sir Dragonet
21. Tiger Moth
12. Prince of Arran