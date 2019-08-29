Need to make region attractive to bring in people

Council officers Sheree Chant and Tanya Rouse go over their plans for staff retention with CEO Scott Mason.

Council officers Sheree Chant and Tanya Rouse go over their plans for staff retention with CEO Scott Mason. Taylor Battersby

AN "incredible” growth in jobs across the Central Highlands region has been applauded as a sign of a strong and burgeoning economy, however, the focus has now shifted to attracting and retaining employees to fill the hundreds of vacancies.

Central Highlands Regional Council CEO Scott Mason said the jobs growth from April last year to March this year had resulted in the creation of 6900 new jobs.

"In one month alone there's been an additional 500 jobs. We've had to look at these things as we're having difficulty sorting people for our own council vacancies.”

Mr Mason, who described the rise as "incredible”, said labour market pressures were not uncommon when strong industry sectors were operating within a region.

"To put this in perspective, the growth rate here is 6.4 per cent and the average for the state is 1.8 per cent,” he said.

"It means we have to be innovative about attracting staff. It's forcing us to do the best we can to attract people.”

Currently, on the combined CQ Job Link platform www.cqjob link.com.au for Isaac and the Central Highlands, there are about 455 jobs advertised.

"Currently there's 70 vacancies in council, and the structure is for 492, so having that many people missing has a significant impact,” Mr Mason said.

"When we do advertise externally the number of applications is diminishing and it's increasingly difficult to source workers, so we're looking at how we can make ourselves more attractive as an employer.

"We don't really talk about the downturn any more. We've been enjoying a steady strengthening of the economy in a sustainable way and that's a positive thing.”

He said people often formed judgements of a region based on what they have heard, but not seen.

"It would blow people's minds if they allowed themselves to experience the Highlands and it would change some of those perceptions.”

Central Highlands Development Corporation Business Investment and Attraction Manager Peter Dowling said a video displaying the region's liveability was released earlier in the year and had been a positive promotional tool.

"Employment opportunities is a strong nag to come here - our tagline is 'More than you expect' and I think that is very true,” Mr Dowling said.

"When people get here they often think they're going to an outback town with nothing to offer, but Emerald is a well serviced community of 15,000 people with daily flights to Brisbane, modern facilities and modern housing.”

Mr Dowling said it was important the "steady” growth in the jobs market continued but also that it was managed well.

"Now we are looking at population services, and we're looking at building our population across the region to maintain the services and grow the services we have available - and filing those job vacancies.”

He said CHDC would focus on attracting external interest to the region as well as building from within.

The Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the availability of so many jobs, however, president Victor Cominos said "we've got to get the word across” about the liveability of Emerald.

"We have all this infrastructure, but unfortunately we have more infrastructure than people and we need to fill the gaps,” he said.

"Emerald is centrally located, but it's no good having the product if nobody knows you've got it.”

He said there had been criticism over the FIFO workforce, and he would rather see employees live and spend locally.

"The solution is that people live and work in the area. But if you can't get somebody locally to do the job, the show must go on, and so you've got to get somebody from Brisbane which is sad because they take the money back to Brisbane.”