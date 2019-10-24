Menu
Supplied Generic shots from Nigerian Nigeria hospital - Getty
‘Needle phobia’ sees man stuck in prison for 20 days

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
24th Oct 2019 5:15 PM
POLICE have been criticised for not activating a court order to take a defendant to a hospital for a disease test while the man was remanded in Capricornia Correctional Centre for 20 days.

Lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke made the criticism in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon during a bail application for her client Tane Rua Cambell Beatty-Smith.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Beatty-Smith was remanded in custody after refusing to sign his bail agreement for personal reasons.

He said Beatty-Smith is accused of spitting in the face of a detective and contravening a direction or requirement.

Sen Constable Rumford said a disease test court order was made on October 4 in the Longreach Magistrates Court.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said her client willingly went with police to the hospital to do the test 20 days ago, but a “needle phobia” meant he didn’t give the nurse consent to take a blood sample.

“The order has been in place for 20 days,” she said.

“Queensland Police Service have made zero attempts to take him to get the test done.”

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said her client, who has no criminal history, was still willing to do the test and was now willing to sign his bail forms.

“He will need to be restrained or sedated (for the test),” she said.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow adjourned the bail application until tomorrow and ordered Beatty-Smith be transferred from the jail to the watch house and police take him to the hospital to do the test before the defendant is granted bail in court.

