Neerkol historical charges before Brisbane and Rocky courts

A FORMER Neerkol orphange employee accused of historical offences has had many Rockhampton charges dropped.

Kevin Leslie Baker, 81, had 39 counts before the Rockhampton District Court which were mentioned this week.

Crown prosecutor Nigel Rees had original charges dismissed but said Baker would still go to trial in Rockhampton in relation to two alleged victims.

Only four charges remain in Rockhampton.

However, the court heard Baker had two indictments with 35 charges to be mentioned in Brisbane on October 9 and those matters needed to be finalised before the Rockhampton trial could take place.

The court heard the Rockhampton matters would be a Judge-only trial and the charges had been adjourned until November 16.

The charges in Brisbane are:

– six counts of indecent assault on males sometime between 1956-1958

– indecent dealing of a boy under 14 sometime between January 18, 1970 to January 19, 1971.

– seven counts of indecent dealing of a boy under 14 sometime between January 18, 1970 and January 19, 1976.

– six counts of carnal knowledge some time between January 18, 1970 and January 19, 1976.

– two counts of indecent dealing with a boy under 14 sometime between January 18, 1972 and January 19, 1974.

– two counts of carnal knowledge sometime between February 2, 1973 and February 2, 1974.

– two counts of indecent dealing with a boy under 14 sometime between February 2, 1973 and February 2, 1974

– four counts of indecent dealing with a boy under 14 sometime between February 2, 1974 and January 19, 1976.

– two counts of carnal knowledge sometime between February 2, 1974 and January 19, 1976.

The Rockhampton charges are:

– one count of indecent treatment of a boy under 14

– one count of attempt to commit unnatural offences

– two counts of attempted indecent dealing with a boy under 14