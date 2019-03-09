Negotiations continue between Livingstone Council and staff

STRIKE ACTION: Livingstone Shire Council workers gathered to protest in front of the Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management, Innovation and Community Resilience, otherwise known as The Hub in November 2018.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has hit back at claims made by the Australian Services Union which suggest they weren't at an important negotiation meeting last month.

A combined union action with council workers is at the centre of conciliation negotiations that have, according to the ASU, left workers concerned over the certainty of their jobs.

ASU regional organiser of Central Queensland Chris McJannett said on Thursday the council had not been present at earlier negotiation meetings between the two parties and Queensland's Industrial Relations Commissioner.

A representative from Livingstone Shire Council said they were disappointed by the inaccuracies in statements made by the ASU, adding they have been actively involved in the process.

"It was council which sought the assistance of the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission to help it and the Combined Unions to negotiate a new agreement,” they said.

"To date, conciliation meetings have occurred in December, January, February and March with all relevant parties in attendance and actively participating.

"Council refutes the statement made by the Combined Unions that it was a 'no-show' at the conciliation meeting in February, as council's appointed enterprise bargaining team was in attendance.

"It is also noted that, following each conciliation meeting, both the Combined Unions and council have had to take matters back to their respective stakeholders for further instructions.”

Chris McJannett was contacted for comments.