Negotiations continue for state purchase of Rocky railyards

Negotiations continue between the Queensland Government and Aurizon regarding the state’s purchase of the Rockhampton Railyards.

LNP members have criticised a perceived lack of financial transparency as the recent state budget did not include money for the purchase of the railyards on Bolsover Street.

According to Labor members, that is because to include such information would reveal the State Government’s hand in its negotiations.

Rural and Regional Affairs Shadow Minister Dale Last visited Rockhampton on Monday and said the railyard plans were “fanciful” until money materialised.

“Unbelievably, there is nothing in last week’s budget that goes towards repurchasing this block of land behind me,” he said.

“Now they’ve stood up, the premier and the Transport Minister have stood up, and said they are repurchasing this block of land to create 500 jobs in this community, and I think Rockhampton residents deserve to know: where’s the money?

“I also think this community deserves to know just how much they’re going to pay for this, because let’s not forget they sold it, and I’ll bet you the purchase price today is a hell of a lot more than what they sold it for several years ago.”

Rural and Regional Affairs Shadow Minister Dale Last at the Rockhampton Railyards.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey responded: “The government is in commercial negotiations to purchase the Rocky Rail Yards site.

“Why would we advertise our negotiating position in the budget papers?

“If it was up to Dale Last and the LNP, there would be no prospect of creating new rail jobs in Rocky.

“The LNP didn’t include any funding in its costings to support Queensland’s plans to build trains in this state, so Dale Last is definitely on the wrong track here.

“Mr Last also forgets to mention that it’s LNP policy to build trains overseas, so they’ve got zero credibility talking about investment in rail until they actually support Queenslanders building trains here in Queensland.”

Mr Bailey did not respond to questions about whether the lack of a budget allocation necessarily implied that the purchase would not occur this financial year, and nor did he specify a timeline for the railyards project generally.

Last week, a similar interaction occurred between Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke.

Ms Landry called the budget “yet another insult to the workers and businesses who relied on the railyards to earn a living for their family”.

Mr O’Rourke responded: “Let me be clear. This is going to happen.

“We will have manufacturing businesses based at this site working on components as part of our rail manufacturing supply chain.”

The railyard revitalisation, and 500 associated jobs, was a Labor Party election commitment.

Originally published as Negotiations continue for state purchase of Rocky railyards