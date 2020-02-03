Neighbour catches robbers in the act
6,50AM: A NEIGHBOUR has been threatened after he confronted a pair of offenders who were breaking into a shed next door in North Rockhampton.
The man called police around 6.30am to report the incident in Donnollan St, Berserker.
It has been reported the man saw a man and woman break into the shed on his neighbouring property which is vacant.
When he confronted the offenders, the male offender threatened him with what was believed to be a screwdriver.
The male is wearing a grey singlet with black pants, has short hair with a stubby beard, has a faded Angel tattoo, caucasian, around 170cm with a backpack.
The female is describe as skinny, wearing a white singlet and blue and white long striped pants, brown/blonde hair and caucasian.
It is believed they ran from the scene in different directions.
Police are now doing patrols of Berserker.