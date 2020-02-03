Menu
burglar with screwdriver at front door - Stock image ipad generic
Neighbour catches robbers in the act

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 6:55 AM
6,50AM: A NEIGHBOUR has been threatened after he confronted a pair of offenders who were breaking into a shed next door in North Rockhampton.

The man called police around 6.30am to report the incident in Donnollan St, Berserker.

It has been reported the man saw a man and woman break into the shed on his neighbouring property which is vacant.

When he confronted the offenders, the male offender threatened him with what was believed to be a screwdriver.

The male is wearing a grey singlet with black pants, has short hair with a stubby beard, has a faded Angel tattoo, caucasian, around 170cm with a backpack.

The female is describe as skinny, wearing a white singlet and blue and white long striped pants, brown/blonde hair and caucasian.

It is believed they ran from the scene in different directions.

Police are now doing patrols of Berserker.

