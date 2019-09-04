Neighbour complaints force roadside memorial removal

Jeremy ‘Jerra’ Turner was found dead in a Bracken Ridge street in June. Picture: Facebook

COMPLAINTS from neighbours have led Council to request the removal of a roadside memorial to a young father found dead on a north Brisbane street earlier this year.

The memorial to Jeremy 'Jerra' Turner appeared after the 27-year-old Deagon man was found on Barfoot St, Bracken Ridge around 5.45am on June 1.

It includes a painted wooden cross with photographs, flowers and solar lights at the end of the cul-de-sac on Barfoot St.

The roadside memorial to Jeremy ‘Jerra’ Turner on Barfoot St, Bracken Ridge. Picture: Renee McKeown

Council erected a sign near the memorial advising it must be removed by this Saturday, September 7 or council would remove it the following week.

Cr Amanda Cooper (Bracken Ridge) said, "Unfortunately it (the memorial) has attracted complaints from nearby residents due to the noise late at night from people gathering at the memorial.

"Brisbane City Council placed a sign at the site hoping it would encourage the man's family or friends to contact Council to discuss the memorial's future.

"We have received contact from a family member and I'll be speaking with them directly to get an outcome they are comfortable with and which respects the views of local residents.

"I understand roadside memorials are part of the grieving process for those who have tragically lost a loved one and I'll be working … to ensure an appropriate memorial is put in place."

The memorial to Jeremy ‘Jerra’ Turner. Picture: Renee McKeown

Jeremy ‘Jerra’ Turner. Picture: Facebook

The Council sign states: "We regret to advise that it has become necessary for this roadside memorial to be removed. The terms of the removal will be explained upon contacting our office.

"We ask the person or family who placed this roadside memorial to contact our Chermside office by 7th September 2019 to discuss arrangements for its removal.

"The Brisbane City Council understands the distress caused when a loved one is lost and understands that roadside memorials are part of that grieving process.

"The Brisbane City Council does not wish to prolong this grief by removing the memorial without discussing it with family and loved ones.

"If there is no response to this notice the memorial will be removed by 12 September 2019 and will be stored at our office for up to 12 months."

Mr Turner was described by a close friend as "a loving soul" and a loyal father who loved his kids so much.

A post mortem examination and the results of toxicology tests led police to determine Mr Turner's death was "non-suspicious".

But, a 42-year-old Brighton man appeared in Sandgate Magistrates Court on June 10 charged with misconduct with a corpse, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.