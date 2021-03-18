Neighbour Day to teach disability support during disasters

The free event will be held at the Rocky Sports Club.

The free event will be held at the Rocky Sports Club.

Rockhampton residents with disabilities will come together over a sausage sizzle to learn more about being ready for natural disasters.

The Neighbour Day event at the Rocky Sports Club is the work of Carers Queensland, which supports people applying for and using the NDIS.

As well as finding out how to best support disabled people in times of disaster, guests can share a meal, have a chat, and bring along a favourite recipe or a plant cutting to share.

Carers Queensland area manager Lee-Anne Simpson said Neighbour Day was a great time to make sure everyone in the community was prepared for when disaster strikes.

“Living in a region prone to cyclones, flooding and bushfire, we need to take into account the needs of everyone in our household and our community,” she said.

“It’s important to make sure we’re having clear conversations with local authorities, emergency services and, most importantly, the people with disability who live in our region, who’ve been through past disasters and have valuable knowledge and experience to share.”

Local Disaster Management Group Chair Mayor Tony Williams said the Rockhampton Regional Council’s disaster management team was pleased to support the event.

“This will be a great day for carers and people with disability across our community to come together, have a chat about being ready for disasters, and find out about the resources available to help prepare,” he said.

“Council is committed to ensuring everyone in our community has the tools and information they need to be as prepared as possible.

“One of the ways we’re doing this is by promoting the Person-Centred Emergency Plan toolkit – an initiative of Queensland’s Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction strategy.

“This toolkit is designed specifically for people with a disability and is available on our website.”

Event details

Neighbour Day Rockhampton

Friday, March 26, 10am – 2pm

Rocky Sports Club

Free, register in advance if possible