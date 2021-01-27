Neighbour gets physical when asked to leave

Dalihias Georgina Ware, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of trespass. FILE PHOTO

A mother was asked to leave her neighbour’s yard several times after going next door to discuss an issue, which resulted in the situation escalating into a physical altercation.

Dalihias Georgina Ware, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of trespass.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Ware entered a yard in Parkhurst through the front gate at 12.20pm on December 30, 2020 and had a physical confrontation with a person at the address.

Sgt Dalton said Ware was asked to leave the yard several times.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said there were numerous people attending her client’s residence and she was sending them to her neighbour’s house.

Ms Legrady said there were also issues with her client’s daughter.

She said her client had gone next door to discuss the issue with her neighbour.

She said previously there had been a good relationship between her client and her neighbours.

“They would share Christmas dinners together but unfortunately things have deteriorated,” she said.

She said, in relation to the physical altercation, her client claimed it went both ways with pushing on both parts.

She said her client understood she should leave a yard when asked.

Ware was ordered to a six-month good behaviour bond with $200 recognisance.

A criminal conviction was not recorded.

