Neighbour grateful as fire flares up

Ann Aboud keeps an eye on the Tanby Rd fires across from her property

ANN ABOUD was doing housework in her Tanby Road home when she heard the helicopter go overhead on Boxing Day afternoon.

“I was in the aircon with the dogs so I didn’t know what had happened at first,” she said.

Boxing Day fires on Tanby Road

“I walked outside and saw the red helicopter with the big, long basket.”

Fire crews were kept busy during the afternoon battling a blaze between Tanby and Hidden Valley Roads at Taroomball and Hidden Valley, in the vicinity of many houses.

Just before 1.30pm, fire crews were called to Tanby Road where a fast-moving grass fire, aided by strong winds, was threatening properties.

As the blaze travelling up a hill and down towards Hidden Valley, a further 16 Rural Fire Service crews joined the fight along with two water-bombing helicopters from Gladstone.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police evacuated residents from two homes under significant threat and helped to transport and elderly lady to safety.

Ms Aboud, who has lived in the area since 1982, said the neighbourhood was still on tenterhooks following the Cobraball fires before Christmas.

“We’re all pretty scared; you don’t know what’s going to happen or when,” she said.

“The fireys told me the little bit of rain we had last night just took the dust off the ground and made it easier to burn.”

Ms Aboud had disabled her phone app which alerts her to local fires — “I was getting 20 a day for other areas” - but she’ll be reconnecting straight away.

She can’t sing the first responders’ praises enough.

“As if they haven’t had enough to do,” she said.

“The day after Christmas and they’re out taking care of us again.

“I hope they know just how much we all appreciate it.”

By 5.30pm,the helicopters had returned to Gladstone and crews remained on the ground constructing fire breaks to contain the blaze. No structures were impacted.