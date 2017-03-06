Neighbour: 'Home invasion and assaults nothing new'

WHEN a resident of Elphinstone St pulled out of her driveway to head to work yesterday morning and saw a police car in front of the units at number 68, she thought nothing of it.

The female resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said she didn't take much notice of the police car because it was 'nothing new'.

On Sunday night, four men allegedly broke down the door of a unit across the road from the woman's house before violently assaulting three occupants of the home.

The woman said while she didn't hear the incident, it came as no surprise.

"I go to bed at 8.30 because I get up at 4am so I didn't hear it. We see the police cars on a regular basis,” the woman said.

"We have three lots of housing commission units in the area. I hear people going down the street yelling and screaming abuse but you don't take much notice of it because it's a regular thing.

"Whether they (the police) are pulling someone over and strip searching them on my footpath, I've seen that twice, they were stripped down to their underwear, or they're arresting people across the road.”

While she hadn't encountered any serious issues other than her garden ornaments being stolen, the woman said housing commissions and crime essentially went hand-in-hand.

"Not long after I moved here we had a bloke armed with a machete. If you live near housing commission units you have to expect there to be problems, that's something I've learned,” she said.

"It's something that's common to have the police, fire brigade or ambulance to show up at least every weekend.

"That's why we have security screens on every door and double locks on the front door. I also have a dog, she's on the older side but she barks when something is going on.”