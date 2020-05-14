Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Damage from where a Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.
Damage from where a Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.
Crime

Neighbour tackles teen in dramatic citizen’s arrest

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
14th May 2020 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Chasing a wanted juvenile through suburbia was not how a young Kirwan man expected his day to begin after a group of youths fled from a stolen car wreck.

James, 21, heard a loud bang at his neighbours house and jumped into action immediately; getting dressed and running outside to find a car had ploughed into the adjacent home.

The stolen Holden Commodore had crashed into the home of Jeanette and Colin Brock about 6.20am this morning, leaving them stuck inside as the foundation of their home had moved.

Neighbours had already gathered on the street as the juveniles fled the stolen car wreck.

James said he saw the group of people running and decided to pursue them.

Firefighters and police at the scene where an allegedly stolen Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.
Firefighters and police at the scene where an allegedly stolen Holden Commodore crashed into a house at Tapiolas Ave, Kirwan.

"It wasn't instinct … I thought it was just the right thing to do," he said.

James bolted down Tapiolas St and followed the juveniles for more than three blocks.

He said two other tradies picked him up in a car as he began to tire and they caught up to a male juvenile.

The trio tackled him to the ground in a dramatic citizen's arrest.

James said another female child waited around in shock, but later bolted from their sight.

"We just said to the kid to sit down and wait for police … he did, but tried to run again," he said.

James said he "bailed" up the child again and kept him on the ground for about 10 minutes until police arrived.

"Definitely not your typical morning," he said.

The humble man said he was glad his neighbours were uninjured and hoped the other three juveniles were caught soon.

Originally published as Neighbour tackles teen in dramatic citizen's arrest

More Stories

Show More
citizen's arrest crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leading the way: National spotlight on coast property market

        premium_icon Leading the way: National spotlight on coast property market

        Property A NEW property report has named Livingstone Shire in the top 12 affordable regional areas in Australia.

        A week on from disaster: Division over mine blast response

        premium_icon A week on from disaster: Division over mine blast response

        News Both sides of government have failed to reach a bipartisan consensus on mine...

        Meth addict busted three times in eight months

        premium_icon Meth addict busted three times in eight months

        News Police were going to use a grinder to access a safe which the defendant had hidden...

        CQ economist explains implications of China’s beef dispute

        premium_icon CQ economist explains implications of China’s beef dispute

        News He doubts China is giving us the real reason why Aussie Beef Exports are being...