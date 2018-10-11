Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steven Tarasiuk leaves the Supreme Court in Brisbane. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of stalking with violence to property and another two stalking counts. Picture: AAP
Steven Tarasiuk leaves the Supreme Court in Brisbane. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of stalking with violence to property and another two stalking counts. Picture: AAP
Crime

Noise a ‘tool of terrorism’, court hears

by Kay Dibben
11th Oct 2018 2:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has told a court he felt like a prisoner in his own home after being "bombarded and tortured'' by loud noise and radio music from his neighbour's home building site.

David Coates spoke of years when his family had to stay indoors, with windows and doors shut and airconditioning on at their riverside home, to escape noise and dust from next door.

"I was starting to get that prisoner mentality, that this bombardment, this torture was going to continue on endlessly," Mr Coates told Brisbane District Court.

His former next door neighbour, Steven Tarasiuk, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of stalking with violence to property and another two stalking counts, between 2013 and 2016.

Mr Coates said at times a builder's radio would be left playing excessively loudly, overnight over five days and over weekends, on Tarasiuk's Ivy St, Indooroopilly property.

He said on Christmas Eve, 2014, the noise disturbances included building materials being thrown around, horn blowing and loud swearing between Tarasiuk and his tradesmen.

"The noise was pervading every sense and every part of our lives, every minute of our day,'' he said.

Mr Coates said on Boxing Day, 2014, he was disturbed by hammering next door and Tarasiuk screaming to himself. "The fear levels were just continuing to rise. This had been going on for years now, with no sign of abating,'' he said.

He described Tarasiuk's use of a surround sound system to play music on various parts of his property, between 5.30am and 11.30pm, as "a new tool of terrorism''.

The revving of dirt bikes by Tarasiuk and his son felt "like being tortured''.

Mr Coates said his asthma was exacerbated by Tarasiuk using a leaf blower to blow "layers of dust'' on to their house. Mr Coates said his family moved out of their house in February this year, because it was the "only way out of being tortured by the Tarasiuks''.

The trial is continuing.

brisbane builders courts david coates neighbours radio

Top Stories

    Held in jail 7 months too long over assaulting two men

    premium_icon Held in jail 7 months too long over assaulting two men

    Crime A MAN who assaulted two men causing them both bodily harm has spent more time in pre-sentence custody than he should have.

    • 11th Oct 2018 4:00 AM
    Teens jailed for assault and robbery of couple in CBD

    premium_icon Teens jailed for assault and robbery of couple in CBD

    Crime Juvenile A said to the couple "we are going to rob you”.

    • 11th Oct 2018 3:00 AM
    New police practices to stop court delays

    premium_icon New police practices to stop court delays

    Crime New practice after issues raised with Attorney-General

    'Cowardly criminal' has time added to rape sentence

    premium_icon 'Cowardly criminal' has time added to rape sentence

    Crime He punched a prison guard in the face without warning

    Local Partners