Neighbour triggered by letterbox explosion gets hospitalised

AN angry Koongal neighbour got more than he bargained for after visiting the scene of a letterbox explosion.

A neighbour, who didn't wish to be named, said they heard a loud explosion on Thozet St at approximately 9.30pm on Sunday followed by the sound of a lid of the letterbox hitting the road.

After the commotion, the neighbour said he heard a couple of vehicles drive away.

"It turns out the ones who did the letterbox blowing up were probably mates because they came back and were out the front laughing and carrying on,” he said.

It was some time after 10pm that the neighbour noticed a number of emergency vehicles, including four police cars and an ambulance, in front of the neighbour's house.

The Morning Bulletin understands that an angry neighbour had walked down the street to confront the people milling around the exploded letterbox and "somebody whacked him”.

There were unconfirmed reports of one of the neighbours being armed with a stick.

Queensland Police said a man, who was punched in the jaw, was treated by paramedics on the footpath before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

They confirmed charging a 41-year-old man for dangerous conduct during one of their patrols.