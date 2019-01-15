Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3
Crime

Neighbour watched as accused arsonist lit lighter in garage

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
15th Jan 2019 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of purposely setting the family home alight on the weekend at Yeppoon says he cannot recall the incident.

Christopher Robin Turland, 61, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Read original report here: Man in his 60s charged with arson of Yeppoon home

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said Turland, a mechanic, had no memory of the event and had been suffering mental health issues leading up to the incident but had self-medicated with alcohol.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said police allege Turland had a "domestic incident” with his wife that day and had gone to a motel for her own safety.

It will be alleged Turland was talking to a neighbour who then witnessed him rip his front door to gain access to the house and then move into the garage where he purposely lit a lighter, causing the garage to explode and engulf in flames.

The neighbour called firefighters who were able to extinguish the blaze.

"There was a quantity of petrol about so the potential for the fire to take hold was manifestly obvious,” Mr Clarke said.

Mr Jorgensen said Turland's employer had offered his residence as a bail address.

Mr Clarke pointed out the Bail Act requirement of an offender being granted bail only if they were at risk of spending too much time in custody.

He said other offenders convicted of similar crimes spent actual time in custody, which Turland had not.

Mr Clarke refused bail.

arson rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Huge spike in childcare costs revealed

    premium_icon Huge spike in childcare costs revealed

    News Families are being forced to choose between putting food on the table and child care as costs soar to more than $13,000 annually for the first time.

    Crossfit community comes together to remember Mick Kelso

    Crossfit community comes together to remember Mick Kelso

    News Special workout pays tribute to much-loved 'gentle giant'

    Teen driver 'over the moon' about latest speedway success

    premium_icon Teen driver 'over the moon' about latest speedway success

    Motor Sports Rocky competitor scores podium finish in Australian junior title

    Dutton's leadership spill killed secret Adani rail plans

    premium_icon Dutton's leadership spill killed secret Adani rail plans

    Politics Bid to create jobs boom for central Queensland scuppered by Dutton