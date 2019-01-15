Neighbour watched as accused arsonist lit lighter in garage

A MAN accused of purposely setting the family home alight on the weekend at Yeppoon says he cannot recall the incident.

Christopher Robin Turland, 61, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said Turland, a mechanic, had no memory of the event and had been suffering mental health issues leading up to the incident but had self-medicated with alcohol.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said police allege Turland had a "domestic incident” with his wife that day and had gone to a motel for her own safety.

It will be alleged Turland was talking to a neighbour who then witnessed him rip his front door to gain access to the house and then move into the garage where he purposely lit a lighter, causing the garage to explode and engulf in flames.

The neighbour called firefighters who were able to extinguish the blaze.

"There was a quantity of petrol about so the potential for the fire to take hold was manifestly obvious,” Mr Clarke said.

Mr Jorgensen said Turland's employer had offered his residence as a bail address.

Mr Clarke pointed out the Bail Act requirement of an offender being granted bail only if they were at risk of spending too much time in custody.

He said other offenders convicted of similar crimes spent actual time in custody, which Turland had not.

Mr Clarke refused bail.