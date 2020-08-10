Neighbourhood dispute leads to damaged car

An ongoing neighbour dispute landed Simi Masada Iosefa in court on a wilful damage charge.

AN ONGOING dispute boiled over when Simi Masada Iosefa sunk his boot into his neighbour’s car.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on August 6 to wilful damage.

The court heard that Iosefa and his neighbour got into in a verbal argument on July 12.

The prosecution said Iosefa tried to entice his neighbour into a physical fight but the latter retreated inside his house.

Iosefa followed his neighbour and kicked his Ford Falcon which was in the driveway.

The impact marked the passenger side front door.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale discussed the ongoing dispute with Iosefa at some length and asked what he was doing to prevent further incidents.

Ms Beckinsale suggested that Iosefa seek support from the Dispute Resolution Centre which could offer mediation.

“Especially if you’re stuck living side-by-side, you might sit down and discuss these issues in an adult way,” she said.

“You might get to the bottom of why you’re having such disputes, because you’re the one here before the court.”

Iosefa was fined $200 and ordered to pay $100 restitution for damage caused to the victim’s car.

