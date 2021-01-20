Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ivan Edward Little pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of commit public nuisance. Picture: Thinkstock
Ivan Edward Little pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of commit public nuisance. Picture: Thinkstock
Crime

Neighbourhood dispute: Man shines car lights at houses

Aden Stokes
20th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A neighbourhood dispute resulted in a Rockhampton man breaking bottles in the street and shining his car lights into the windows of houses.

Ivan Edward Little pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of commit public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police were called to reports of a man breaking bottles and shining his car lights into the windows of houses in Denning St, Park Avenue, at 10pm on December 5, 2020.

Sgt Dalton said when police attended, they saw a vehicle with its lights directed towards a house.

He said police approached the vehicle and Little turned the lights off, was slurring his speech and reportedly said, “That b----”.

He said it was reported Little had been shouting in the street and driving his vehicle in the street repeatedly, making sharp u-turns, and breaking bottles since that morning.

He said police had attended earlier that day and Little had continued his actions after police left.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client’s offending was born out of a month-long neighbourhood dispute as well as some issues in his personal life.

Mr Selic said his client understood he had acted inappropriately and was apologetic.

Little was fined $400 with a criminal conviction recorded.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Alleged DV offender denies punching victim in head

CQ mum ‘was helping friend quit’ drug addiction

Woman bloodies her hand after punching shop window

public nuisance rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Promising interest on sale of The Great Western

        Premium Content Promising interest on sale of The Great Western

        Property The sale price tag has been lowered to $1.95m and options to lease the venue are now on offer

        Fire crews called to structure fire reported at 10.30pm

        Premium Content Fire crews called to structure fire reported at 10.30pm

        News Three crews attended the scene and it was put out around 1am

        Coast land owners face $23k bill for dumped asbestos

        Premium Content Coast land owners face $23k bill for dumped asbestos

        News Here is what Livingstone’s councillors decided on Tuesday.