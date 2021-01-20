Neighbourhood dispute: Man shines car lights at houses

Ivan Edward Little pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of commit public nuisance. Picture: Thinkstock

A neighbourhood dispute resulted in a Rockhampton man breaking bottles in the street and shining his car lights into the windows of houses.

Ivan Edward Little pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of commit public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police were called to reports of a man breaking bottles and shining his car lights into the windows of houses in Denning St, Park Avenue, at 10pm on December 5, 2020.

Sgt Dalton said when police attended, they saw a vehicle with its lights directed towards a house.

He said police approached the vehicle and Little turned the lights off, was slurring his speech and reportedly said, “That b----”.

He said it was reported Little had been shouting in the street and driving his vehicle in the street repeatedly, making sharp u-turns, and breaking bottles since that morning.

He said police had attended earlier that day and Little had continued his actions after police left.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said his client’s offending was born out of a month-long neighbourhood dispute as well as some issues in his personal life.

Mr Selic said his client understood he had acted inappropriately and was apologetic.

Little was fined $400 with a criminal conviction recorded.

