Neighbourhood finds way to have fun within COVID-19 rules

A TANNUM SANDS neighbourhood has discovered a way to still have fun on a Saturday night without breaking any COVID-19 restrictions.

What started off as a simple idea to turn a footpath on Geoffrey Thomas Drive into a makeshift stage has brought a whole community closer together.

Resident Mitch McGregor orchestrated the event where neighbourhood musician Wal Neilsen plays to residents while they watch from their driveways.

"Everything is within the COVID-19 restrictions - everyone stays within their household and has a maximum of two guests," Mr McGregor.

The McGregor family has found a way to enjoy Saturday night without breaking any of the social gathering rules. Pictured: Mitch, Mischa, Will, 8, and Mila, 4.

He also confirmed with Gladstone Police that everything in the event was within guidelines.

"I ran it past them just to make sure their interpretation was the same as mine and they were good with it," Mr McGregor said.

Saturday night was the third time the event ran, and with help from his workplace MI Scaffold, Mr McGregor was able to set up a proper stage.

Mitch's wife, Mischa McGregor, said the weekly event gave neighbours something to look forward to every week.

"People set up camp with their deck chairs and their own firepits," Mrs McGregor said.

"All up the street you see people's fire pits."

Wal Neilsen was a regular performer at local pubs and said the event gave him the chance to still perform.

"The pub closure had put me out of work so to be able to do something for the community is really good while we are going through the COVID situation," Mr Neilsen said.

"It's a massive amount of feel-good to be able to do something for the neighbourhood during these times."

The McGregors said people can still find ways to have fun even in lockdown.

"I think people are concerned when they say self isolation," Mrs McGregor said.

"You don't have to lock yourself inside the house."

Mr McGregor added: "This is our way to still have fun on your own property."