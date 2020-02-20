Neighbourly gesture combats rising crime rates

Jodie Van De Wetering hopes to build some community spirit with Wandal St Library.

AS crime rates soar throughout Central Queensland, one Rockhampton woman is determined to bring community spirit back into her area.

Jodie Van De Wetering is no stranger to the region, having grown up in the area and returning to live nearly two years ago.

Sadly, through her lifetime she witnessed the region suffer a steady decline in community interaction and increased criminal behaviours.

It is for these reasons, among others, she started her feel-good initiative – The Wandal Rd Street Library.

To combat the neighbourhood divide, Ms Van De Wetering, 38, placed a white chest cabinet full of treasures out the front of her Wandal Rd property.

Inside sits a variety of novels and games which she hopes will inspire others to participate in what is commonly known as a book swap.

“It’s a way to have some sort of community building exercise and neighbourly relationships, even if we never see each other for whatever reasons,” she said.

“You can also interact with your neighbours without having to actually interact with them.”

The lifelong lover of literature and arts acknowledged her desire to help fellow residents and enhance their literacy.

“The library isn’t just limited to novels. I want to see useful stuff like cookbooks or how-tos, things that can help people,” she said.

The unique idea was inspired by Street Library Australia, a nationwide program aimed at recycling books and encouraging community.

“There’s also room for board games, jigsaw puzzles, useful bits and pieces which others might like to share with their neighbours.”

Residents can expect to find novels authored by Dianne Morrissey and James Patterson, among other popular fiction writers.

“People are still figuring out what it is, but hopefully it will grow into something bigger.

Those eager to get involved can find the library at 81 Wandal Rd, Wandal.