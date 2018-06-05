Neighbours are bloomin' upset about annual coast festival

Music and dance rule at Tropical Bloom Sophie Jackson and Bryan Whitwor

THE Tropical Bloom festival is scheduled again for July at Hedlow Creek - but not everyone is bloomin' with happiness about it.

Lake Mary Road resident Cameron Reynolds has forwarded a petition requesting Livingstone Shire Council address the 'excessive dust, terrible road conditions and excessive noise' resulting from the festival.

Mr Reynolds said the petition, signed by 14 residents, is not about trying to stop the event but getting it 'managed better'.

"Last year we discussed this with the council before the festival," Mr Reynolds said.

"They said everything was in place to contain the dust, and when it came to the event, it wasn't."

COMPLAINTS: Lake Mary resident Cameron Reynolds is demanding that Livingstone Shire Council be more responsible for the Tropical Bloom Festival. Contributed

The petition is due to be debated at today's council meeting.

Mr Reynolds said he hoped a resolution could be reached.

"This year we have to go down the correct lines and get recognition from the council," Mr Reynolds said.

"When they give someone a permit they are supposed to address all the issues."

The Lake Mary resident of 25 years said the level of dust during the event was "choking".

Tropical Bloom.Photo Salt n Pepper Contributed Salt n Pepper ROK300

"Our daily intake is 158 cars on the road," Mr Reynolds said.

"As soon as the Tropical Bloom festival happens, it not only doubles, there is like 3,000 cars a day.

"It's a dust storm."

Mr Reynolds is pushing for council to water the road.

"We want them to keep the dust down to nil," he said.

"They tell me the Tropical Bloom is important to the community but should all of the residents pay for it?

"If you leave your windows open, your house is covered in dust.

"You can't even hang out your washing, if there is a dew it is stained the next day with wet dirt."

Tropical Bloom.Photo Salt n Pepper Contributed Salt n Pepper ROK300

Grading of the 60km dirt road is also an issue.

"We are supposed to get two grades a year but that never happens, we have one every nine months," Mr Reynolds said.

Thousands are expected for the event, with the early bird and first round already sold out.

"Then they grade it right before the festival and the road will be wrecked within three to four days, it will have 30 to 40 times the amount of cars on it a day,' Mr Reynolds said.

The festival is held over three days with thousands of traffic movements.

Tropical Bloom.Photo Salt n Pepper Contributed Salt n Pepper ROK300

"All it does is torment the residents out there for an eight day period," Mr Reynolds said.

"There are trucks bringing stuff out to the event, portaloos, stages, and then after the event you have three days of packing up."

Music is also played to the early hours of the morning, Mr Reynolds claimed.

"They have had no consultation with residents out there, they go to four or five in the morning, it goes all night," Mr Reynolds said.

"Out in the bush is exactly as the same in town, you still have noise restrictions."

Mr Reynolds is asking the event organisers to consider the neighbours and how they are affected.

L-R Emiline Nugent and Essj Rmann at the Tropical Bloom Festival. Liam Fahey

"It's the first thing they should have done," he said.

"At the end of the day we are the ones paying.

"I have left messages 26 times with the organiser's phone, I don't know what else to do."

The Morning Bulletin has tried contacting Tropical Bloom organisers without success.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson said "the item is listed for discussion on tomorrow's Council Ordinary Meeting agenda."