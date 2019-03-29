Menu
DIVIDED: Sue Bishop is unhappy after not being compensated for building a fence bordering her home at Deebing Heights. Cordell Richardson
Neighbours dispute fence cost claim, so who's right?

Hayden Johnson
29th Mar 2019 12:44 AM
A SIMPLE timber fence is dividing more than just the land between a Deebing Heights homeowner and her construction company neighbour.

New home owner Sue Bishop paid $2640 in November for a fence dividing her property with a vacant block next door.

Vystal Property Group, which owns the neighbouring lot, asked her to submit a claim for reimbursement with them to halve the cost of the build.

Documents reveal the lengths Ms Bishop has gone to in an effort to recoup the cost.

Emails sent by Vystal Property Group make repeated promises for payment to Mrs Bishop's account and then apologies when it was not transferred.

Mrs Bishop said just $614 was transferred into her account this after months of fighting to secure $1320 from the company.

The Deebing Heights homeowner wants the company to stump up the remaining $706.

"It's been extremely time-consuming and it's something I shouldn't have to do to get someone to comply with law," she said.

"It's unneighbourly and un-Australian."

In an email to Mrs Bishop, Vystal said its policy was to pay no more than $60.50sqm for a fence.

Under Queensland law, "each neighbour is liable for half the cost of fencing work" as standard.

Mrs Bishop said other people had similar difficulties in being paid by Vystal.

"I'm not a one-off case," she said.

"This is just their business practice, they just drag it out."

Vystal did not respond to a request for comment.

