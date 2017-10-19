Neighbours flee as Rocky house fire breaks out

Emergency services respond to a house fire on the corner of Kent and Cambridge Streets.

Chris Ison ROK191017chousefire1

EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a fire at 76 Kent Street at 7:45am this morning.

Neighbours awoke to the flames and quickly fled their homes, before contacting the Rockhampton fire department.

Kent Street House Fire: A house fire in Kent Street was quickly brought under control by QFES.

"On our arrival, there was smoke issuing from all windows," Incident Controller Shane Slater said.

"There was a blanket on fire in the house. I'm yet to ascertain from the owner/occupier what actually started it."

Fire fighters had the blaze under control 25 minutes after arrival, and are currently conducting a secondary search.

There is significant damage to the interior structure of the house.

Mr Slater says that quick action by the crews first on scene prevented any neighbouring properties from exposure, while also taking on the internal fire.

"Once I talk to the owner occupier we'll ascertain whether it needs to be investigated. If it needs to be investigated Queensland police and also Queensland fire emergency services investigators will investigate into what started the fire."

"Just a timely reminder to make sure that people do have working smoke alarms. It can and will save lives."

Queensland police service confirm that the tenants were not at home at the time, and have been contacted.