Neighbours from hell move out, trailer trash moves in

CLEAN UP: Bob's got plenty of trash in his trailer. Jessica Powell

AFTER The Morning Bulletin's story about Gracemere's 'neighbours from hell' yesterday, a clean up crew was sighted today getting the property back up to scratch.

For four years, unimpressed neighbour Luke Mauger complained an estimated 20-30 times to the Department of Housing about the poor state of the public housing property on Hutching St.

With its perpetually unkempt lawn and piles of garbage attracting vermin including snakes, mice and rats, Mr Mauger and his wife were fearing for the safety of their two young boys.

Yesterday, the department confirmed that the previous tenants had left the property and their clean up crews would seek to remedy the eye-sore for the long suffering Gracemere neighbourhood today.

True to their word, a clean up crew of approximately six people was sighted this morning with two trucks, two lawn mowers and one handy skip, almost overflowing with rubbish.

Already the bulk of the rubbish was cleared and the lawn is expected to be mowed.

