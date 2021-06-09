Menu
Dysart man charged with attempted murder
Crime

Neighbours rush to help man after alleged machete attack

Heidi Petith
9th Jun 2021 3:30 PM
Neighbours of a man police allege was attacked with a machete at a CQ mining town tried to stop the bleeding before emergency services arrived.

Police were called to a Singleton St home after a 51-year-old Dysart man allegedly attacked a neighbouring 52-year-old man’s head, face, and chest with a machete about 4am Tuesday, June 8.

Mackay Country Stations Patrol Group Acting Inspector Sam Bliss said police will allege the violence erupted after the accused went on a rampage with the machete damaging the alleged victim’s cars’ bodies and smashing the windows of each vehicle.

“The victim had confronted the male person and was violently attacked and received significant injuries to the upper body,” Inspector Bliss said.

“He was transported to Mackay Base Hospital from Dysart to receive treatment in relation to those.

“He’s very lucky to survive because the weapon used is quite a significant one.”

Mackay Country Stations Patrol Group Acting Inspector Sam Bliss speaking about the attempted murder of a 52-year-old man at Dysart on the morning of Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Mackay Country Stations Patrol Group Acting Inspector Sam Bliss speaking about the attempted murder of a 52-year-old man at Dysart on the morning of Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith

Inspector Bliss said fellow neighbours helped the alleged victim by applying pressure to his face to try and stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

She said the alleged offender left the area in a vehicle with police negotiators calling his mobile to convince him to turn himself in.

“It was a day-long operation,” Inspector Bliss said.

Police arrested the alleged offender at the corner of Golden Mile and Silver K roads late Tuesday afternoon and he was taken to the Mackay watch-house.

He was scheduled to appear before the Moranbah Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with one count of attempted murder and evading police as well as four counts of wilful damage.

Inspector Bliss said police objected to his bail.

