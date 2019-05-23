Neighbours share ideas on plans for Allenstown Square

KNOCKED DOWN: Houses on Derby and Grant St in Allenstown are going to be demolished after they were bought by the Allenstown Square shopping centre owners, Charter Hall.

NEARBY residents of Allenstown Square say they have been given no information despite adjacent houses being removed and demolished.

Last week The Morning Bulletin reported Charter Hall, the owner-developers of Allenstown Square, had acquired 15 homes on Grant, Canning and Derby streets and approvals were in place to have them demolished or removed in the next two months.

Charter Hall has remained tight lipped about their plans, despite requests from The Morning Bulletin, and have not revealed what their plans for the vacant land would be.

Matt Thompson and his family are a few doors up from houses which will be demolished/removed and say they are in the same boat.

The family bought their home seven years ago and knew back then another extension was on the cards and 'it was just a matter of time'.

They saw the completion of the first extension, which took out part of Canning St in 2013.

"Slowly but surely they have bought houses along this street and the next and as far as we know they are extending down this part,” Matt said.

"What the plans are no-one knows.”

While there have been no official words or meetings with Charter Hall, they have heard things through the previous homeowners who sold and other neighbours.

Some of the Derby St houses began selling in 2016, with more in 2018. It is understood owners were given until September 2018 to vacate the premises.

Matt and his partner have not been approached by Charter Hall as of yet but they anticipate it down the track.

They see it as a good thing and it will only benefit them.

"It's only going to add value to the houses that are already here,” he said.

A house on Grant St, directly next to the shopping centre has not sold, and houses next to the Grant St house have been removed or demolished.

It is unknown how construction would be carried out around it.

"We're all of the impression they will just build around him... it would be interesting to see what would happen,” Matt said.

There has been community speculation around plans for the centre and what stores would go in.

There was even a rumour City Centre Plaza would be moved and high-rise apartments would be built on the site, however this is believed to be incorrect.

Matt for one, doesn't see the need for any more shops.

"What Allenstown has at the moment suits our needs and we do have Stockland and City Centre Plaza,” he said.

Charter Hall did not respond to our request for comment.