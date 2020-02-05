Menu
A Chermside house is in ruin and a woman fighting for life in hospital after a fire early this morning. Picture: Cormac Pearson
A Chermside house is in ruin and a woman fighting for life in hospital after a fire early this morning. Picture: Cormac Pearson
News

Neighbour’s thwarted attempt to save woman in burning house

by Cormac Pearson
5th Feb 2020 10:26 AM
A HOUSE fire in Chermside has left a woman in her 50s fighting for life in hospital this morning.

Firefighters were called to an address on Bundal Street, Chermside at 4.06am today.

Neighbour Michael Kramarenko attempted to kick down the door to get to the woman inside the burning house.

 

 

 

Because of the heat the metal door warped as he kicked it not allowing anyone to get in before emergency services.

"I was told by people there was still a lady inside the house," he said.

"I've gone up the side stairs and tried to kick in the door but because it was so hot it was just melting the door.

 

Police officers at the Chermside home destroyed by fire early this morning. Picture: Cormac Pearson
Police officers at the Chermside home destroyed by fire early this morning. Picture: Cormac Pearson

 

"I saw them doing CPR on the lady in the backyard until the paramedics came.

"This is the quietest street you could live in."

Five trucks and two other units were at the fully engulfed house and found out there was a person inside.

 

 

Firefighters entered the house with smoke inhalation masks on, finding and removing the person from the house.

Paramedics arrived and performed CPR on the woman.

She was revived and taken to Royal Brisbane Woman's Hospital in a critical condition.

It is also believed two adults and two child neighbours were taken to Prince Charles Hospital in stable conditions for smoke inhalation.

The house was completely destroyed but firefighters managed to protect neighbouring properties.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

