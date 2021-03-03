Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australian singer Steve Cummins is bringing his Neil Diamond Tribute Show to Leichardt Hotel Rockhampton on March 19.
Australian singer Steve Cummins is bringing his Neil Diamond Tribute Show to Leichardt Hotel Rockhampton on March 19.
Music

Neil Diamond super hits show to light up Rocky venue

Vanessa Jarrett
3rd Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Steve Cummins is heading to Rockhampton for his Neil Diamond Super Hits show playing at Leichhardt Hotel this month.

The multi award-winning Australian entertainer will perform the Diamond hits including: Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, Cracklin Rosie, Kentucky Woman, Solitary Man, Beautiful Noise, I'm a Believer, Crunchy Granola Suite and I Am I Said.

Cummins is also the only tribute artist in the world to have featured on the same program as the man himself when he went live to air on the UK's BBC radio program Beautiful Noise (The Neil Diamond Story), to more than three million listeners.

Cummins has also been described by the president of the Neil Diamond fan club in Australia as the only performer to have mastered the feel of Neil Diamond music and performs a brilliant tribute to the man and the songs that embraced the world.

The Neil Diamond Super Hits Show has toured extensively, playing to packed houses throughout the world since 1993 including performing for the King of Java, pre-match entertainment for the World Super 12s Rugby in Dunedin, New Zealand, and numerous performances in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Asia, and North America.

Tickets for the Leichhardt Hotel show are on sale from Oztix.

leichardt neil diamond rockhampton whats on steve cummins whats on rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woorabinda Arts centre to elevate local artists

        Premium Content Woorabinda Arts centre to elevate local artists

        Art & Theatre The former Duaringa CWA Hall has been refurbished into an art gallery, shop, and tourist attraction.

        • 3rd Mar 2021 4:00 PM
        Calls for more action as grasshoppers ravage Central West

        Premium Content Calls for more action as grasshoppers ravage Central West

        Rural The Agriculture Department has set up a survey and working group to better...

        • 3rd Mar 2021 4:00 PM
        Cap Coast Writers Festival receives funding boost

        Premium Content Cap Coast Writers Festival receives funding boost

        Books The event will run from June 11 to 13 and is aimed at “anyone who dares to write...

        • 3rd Mar 2021 4:00 PM
        Plans underway for huge 2021 Rockhampton Agricultural Show

        Premium Content Plans underway for huge 2021 Rockhampton Agricultural Show

        Whats On There will be wood chopping, showjumping, fireworks, science shows and a petting...