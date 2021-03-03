Neil Diamond super hits show to light up Rocky venue

Steve Cummins is heading to Rockhampton for his Neil Diamond Super Hits show playing at Leichhardt Hotel this month.

The multi award-winning Australian entertainer will perform the Diamond hits including: Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, Cracklin Rosie, Kentucky Woman, Solitary Man, Beautiful Noise, I'm a Believer, Crunchy Granola Suite and I Am I Said.

Cummins is also the only tribute artist in the world to have featured on the same program as the man himself when he went live to air on the UK's BBC radio program Beautiful Noise (The Neil Diamond Story), to more than three million listeners.

Cummins has also been described by the president of the Neil Diamond fan club in Australia as the only performer to have mastered the feel of Neil Diamond music and performs a brilliant tribute to the man and the songs that embraced the world.

The Neil Diamond Super Hits Show has toured extensively, playing to packed houses throughout the world since 1993 including performing for the King of Java, pre-match entertainment for the World Super 12s Rugby in Dunedin, New Zealand, and numerous performances in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Asia, and North America.

Tickets for the Leichhardt Hotel show are on sale from Oztix.