Neil Fisher pushing hard for CQ mining opportunities

FOR the past six years Councillor Neil Fisher has been going in to bat for Rockhampton to build up a strong relationship with the resource sector.

As the council's resource industry spokesperson, Cr Fisher is convinced our region needs to be prominent in advocating its strengths to capitalise on future mining investment opportunities.

Cr Fisher said a lot of money was parked up for investment nervously awaiting the Adani board's announcement on whether they would push ahead with the Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin.

"I think Adani is something that everybody is really counting on as the catalyst for the turnaround in the resource sector,” Cr Fisher said.

He said every time there was hold up or a complication it created a lot of concern for many businesses, especially the construction side of the mining industry which has been doing it tough.

Mayor Margaret Strelow and the council's general manager for economic development and aviation met with Adani last Friday.

It's the latest in a series of ongoing meetings for the council, which is actively pursing opportunities for Rockhampton to be used as a FIFO hub, a business supply hub and to build and operate an airport at the mine site.

"There are opportunities created by the resource sector and we need as a community to be very visible, so I took on that role in council and over the past six years we've built up recognition of Rockhampton in the resource sector,” Cr Fisher said.

He said it was important that Rockhampton supported the industry and businesses in the sector and that was why he and a council delegation attended last Friday's Bowen Basin Mining Club (BBMC) meeting in Mackay.

Cr Fisher said BBMC started as a networking forum for the resource industry in Mackay, holding a longer meeting every two months hosting prominent guest speakers from the industry who gave updates on where mining projects were at in their development, expansion, contractors and suppliers.

"We've got a lot of cutting- edge businesses that are really setting the resource industry on fire.”

He said a lot of businesses were coming up with new methods of maintenance and manufacturing and would grow and prosper with council's support.

"Whether it's the laser technology that's getting used at businesses like SMW to the completely integrated way Coxon's radiators are changing the way the cooling systems on large haulage equipment.”

Cr Fisher said one of the best pieces of advice he'd received was when you are in the downturn, you get in and have all your preparations ready for the turnaround so you're ahead of opposition.

"I'm doing that in Rocky, making sure we're ready,” Cr Fisher said.

Leighton Smith