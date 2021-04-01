Neil Mitchell may pull pin on radio career

Talkback powerhouse Neil Mitchell says he only has “one or two” years left in him and reveals who will have an eye on his job.

Melbourne talkback powerhouse Neil Mitchell has revealed he is considering pulling the pin on his radio career.

Mitchell had told Sam Newman's You Cannot Be Serious podcast that he thinks he has "one or two years" left in him before turning off his 3AW microphone.

And he told Newman, he believed Eddie McGuire had been eyeing off his coveted timeslot.

"I am just about to come out of contract," Mitchell said on the podcast hosted by Newman and Don Scott.

"It was due to expire at the end of last year and I said, 'No, I am not ready (to do a new deal), I want to think about it because last year was such an horrendous year.'

Neil Mitchell said he probably only has a year or two left in him as morning radio host. Picture: Stuart McEvoy

"I broadcast from home for the entire year and I was totally absorbed by what we were doing. It was like counselling 500,000 people a day at times."

Mitchell, 3AW's hugely successful Mornings host, said his current contract extension would end mid-year and he planned to start discussions about a new deal with the station after Easter.

"I reckon one or two years will see me out and we will see how we go," Mitchell said.

"But I have said that before, I reckon 20 years ago I said, 'one more contract and I am out'.

Mitchell said he believed former Collingwood president, McGuire, had long held a desire to have a crack at his AW Mornings role.

"Eddie has always made it clear he would love to do it - yeah - and good luck to him," he said.

Mitchell said he believed Eddie McGuire had long coveted his AW spot.

Mitchell has hosted 3AW Mornings since 1990 and has won multiple Australian Commercial Radio Awards and Melbourne Press Club Quill awards.

He is one of Melbourne's legendary news breakers and provides a voice for Melburnians in good times and bad.

At 69 he said he was determined to keep broadcasting with AW - but not forever.

"I am out of contract at the middle of the year and I will start negotiations in a few weeks," he said.

"I think I am more likely to keep going a bit longer.

"I don't think I am ready to step down yet, but I want to get out before embarrassment or before I'm pushed out.

"I want people to tell me, 'time you went, get out,' and I will go gently and quickly and quietly, but I think I will do a bit longer.

"I think there is a bit left in me yet."

