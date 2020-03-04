Neil sees a bright future ahead for Rocky

NEIL Fisher claims he is great at talking rubbish - and for that reason, among many others, is why he has been successful as chair of the Rockhampton Regional Council Airport, Water and Waste committee.

Neil was first elected in 2000 with Rockhampton City Council, serving until 2004.

He returned to the council table in 2012, serving two more terms. And he hopes to return for a fourth as he defends division two in the 2020 local government election.

Neil is passionate about the way forward for recycling and would like see the city become a recycling hub.

“Rockhampton is now in a position where we sit right at the forefront of waste management and recycling,” he said.

As for his Fitzroy River Water portfolio, Neil is eager to see the barrage raised, which would “increase Rockhampton’s water security”.

Rockhampton Airport is also a growth potential with the opportunity for east-west flights.

The terminal refurbishment will also result in the development of a FIFO hub and the ability to support those flights, along with agriculture through the airport, heavier freight and international flights.

While these are big projects, it’s “the little things” Neil enjoys - the grassroots of local government and being part of the community.

Mt Archer’s revitalisation is something Neil has always lobbied for and is proud to see what work has been completed so far and what is planned for the future.

As a councillor, Neil said his role was to address community needs.

This can be through new footpaths and the use of walkways.

“Finishing those missing links, so families can go for a walk of an evening or afternoon and not have to walk on the road,” he said.

One of his proudest moments was using his councillor fund to develop a pathway from North Rockhampton Special School to Meals on Wheels.

“To see some of the students that were able to go and participate in activities that they weren’t able to be a part of before,” he said.

Another was earlier this year when Rockhampton resident Angel McCarthy received her citizenship.

There was some troubles with her Australian passport and Neil used his councillor powers to lobby for her.

“For her family it makes the biggest difference and Angel is just the proudest Australian you could have found,” he said.

He also noted that councillor work was all about teamwork, working with other councillors, council staff and the community.

Even if it as simple as fixing a pothole, Neil loves to help his community and is eager to represent division two again.