NEIL’S GARDENING COLUMN: Golden city blooms

It is such a pleasure to take a drive around the Rockhampton Region during this time of the year with the masses of blooming shrubs. This year has definitely seen an increase in the number of plant species in bloom.

What has been noticeable is the number of gold to yellow flowing in our gardens. Almost matching the golden blooms that line our highways.

Over the last few years, shrubs with yellow, gold or orange flowers have become some of the least popular plants on a plant row. In many nurseries, yellow flowering shrubs only account for around 5% of total shrub sales, whereas pink flowering shrubs account for more than 40% of total shrubs sold.

The following plants are worth a trying to add some colour to your summer garden. If they look spectacular now, just think what they would look like if the weather was a little cooler.

Brunfelsia americana

Brunfelsia americana or Lady of the Night is a less common species with flowers that also change colour, but from yellow to white. Brunfelsia americana will grow to around 2m high in fertile, humus rich, moist but well drained soil. This erect to spreading shrub with 8cm long night scented flowers is a native to the West Indies.

Cassia artemisioides

Cassia artemisioides or Silver Cassia is a small rounded shrub 2m x 1.5m with fine silvery blue/grey foliage. Bright yellow cup-shaped flowers cover the plant during winter and spring. It requires a sunny, well-drained position and is a very attractive shrub.

Eremophila Maculate Aurea

Eremophila maculate Aurea or Yellow Spotted Emu Bush is a dense shrub with dark green foliage and yellow fuchsia like flowers

The Yellow Spotted Emu Bush is probably one of the hardiest shrubs for well-drained gardens that you can possibly buy. Whether you are gardening on Great Keppel Island or on a property west of Longreach, this is one shrub that you will grow successfully.

Galphimia glauca

Galphimia glauca or Golden Shower is a fast growing, evergreen medium shrub to 2m with masses of beautiful yellow star-shaped flowers during spring and summer. It prefers well-drained soil in full sun but will tolerate some shade. It is frost and drought tolerant and is also suitable for most inland locations around Central Queensland.

Gardenia Augusta Golden Magic

Gardenia augusta Golden Magic is a glossy evergreen shrub to 1.5m high. Its lovely heavily scented blooms gradually change colour from pristine white through ever deepening shades of yellow to a brilliant gold from late Spring to early Autumn. It prefers a semi-shaded position in rich cool soil.

Grevillea Juniperina Molongolo

Grevillea juniperina Molongolo is a beautiful groundcover that has masses of small yellow spider flowers that will appear from late autumn to early spring. This groundcover has green foliage and will spread to around 1.5m. Grevillea juniperina prefers a sunny or partly shaded well drained position and will tolerate coastal conditions. It is an excellent cascading groundcover trailing over retainer walls, rockeries and slopes.

Hibiscus diversifolius

Hibiscus diversifolius would have to be one of the toughest plants you could ever ask for, whether it is for a high vandal area, very dry position or even that western position in your garden where you can never get a plant to grow. Hibiscus diversifolius grows to 50 cm high and is approximately 1m wide with up to 180mm greenish-yellow flowers with cardinal red eyes. It is best-pruned in spring for Summer-Autumn flowering.

Russelia Lemon Falls

Russelia Lemon Falls is basically a yellow flowering form of the extremely hardy coral plant. It makes a great contrast to the red flowering variety. You can expect this shrub, with its weeping brush-like branches, to grow around 0.5m high and to spread a reasonable distance. I have recently seen this plant cascading over a small retainer wall and used with a backdrop of Grevillea Robyn Gordon, and the colour display they produced was spectacular. Considering that both plants require only a minimal amount of water to look this way, we should be using these types of plants more often.

Turnera ulmifolia

Turnera ulmifolia or Gold Star is a small, dense, compact shrub that will grow less 1 metre in height. The yellow buttercup-like blooms are the size of a fifty cent piece and appear all year but last only one day. The flowers are attractive to butterflies and other nectar-loving insects. It grows best in full sun in well-drained soil, and is an excellent choice for a xeriscape garden.

Xanthostemon verticillatus

Xanthostemon verticillatus or Little Penda is a rare shrub from North Queensland valued for its beautiful and lengthy floral display. It provides a profuse display of clusters of pale lemon flowers appear most of the year. It has a bushy habit with narrow glossy dark green leaves and prefers a sunny position for maximum flower production. You can expect this shrub to grow 1.5m high and about 1m wide.