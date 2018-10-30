Neo-Nazis to converge on Sunshine Coast next Australia Day

THE Queensland faction of a controversial white supremacy group has organised an Australia Day convoy beginning on council property, but authorities know nothing about it.

True Blue Crew has started advertising for their Sunshine Coast Australia Day Convoy on social media which takes off from the Maroochydore Multisports Complex carpark.

The group claims on its Facebook page to be "non-racist" and "pro-Australian", believing in the "preservation of the traditional morals, values and Aussie pride".

However, True Blue Crew is commonly referred to by detractors as "neo-Nazis".

Several posts on the group's page express anti-Islam sentiment and support for Tommy Robinson who founded the far-right, Islamaphobic group, the English Defence League.

A Sunshine Coast Council spokesperson said no application had been lodged by the group to use the grounds.

They further stated if the group were to lodge an application, it would be assessed "in association with any approvals required by Queensland Police for a Peaceful Assembly". True Blue Crew were approached for comment via an email address on its Facebook page, but failed to respond.

Despite images of one car flying Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags at this year's event, several members commented that only the Australian flag should be flown.

Former Katter's Australian Party senator Fraser Anning came under fire earlier this month for addressing a Brisbane rally organised by the group against Safe Schools.

He was dropped from the party last Thursday after repeat warnings from leader Bob Katter to stop using racist terminology.

It's not the first time this year neo-Nazi groups have made themselves known on the Sunshine Coast. In January, the Antipodean Resistance controversially held a secret "resistance camp" in Mount Beerburrum.

The members described themselves as "the Hitlers you've been waiting for" and appear to have chapters all over Australia.