Police have arrested the leader of a neo-Nazi group in an early morning counter-terrorism raid at his Melbourne home.
Crime

Neo-nazi leader arrested in terror raid

by Anthony Piovesan
15th May 2021 6:02 AM

The leader of neo-Nazi group National Socialist Network, Thomas Sewell, has been arrested in a counter-terrorism raid on his Melbourne home.

Counter Terrorism Command investigators arrested two men while executing search warrants at the Eildon Parade address in Rowville on Friday morning.

In a statement, Victoria Police said the investigation followed an alleged armed robbery at Taggerty in Victoria's east on Saturday, May 8.

"A 28-year-old and 22-year-old, both from Rowville, are currently in custody and assisting police with their inquiries," a spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mr Sewell communicates to his followers on an encrypted messaging chat where he posted at 4.59am on Friday: "Getting raided".

Originally published as Neo-nazi leader arrested in terror raid

