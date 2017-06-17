Nepal memories prove life-changing for nurse

CQUni Nursing 2011 Nepal trip (Sherrie second from left) with various students.

ROCKHAMPTON nurse Sherrie Pickering has spent countless hours in hospitals since she graduated from her CQUniversity degree.

But the passionate health care advocate has never forgotten the patients she encountered on a student placement in Nepal some six years ago.

"When I went over in 2011, I was only 20, and that's really when I found my love of nursing,” Sherrie said.

"The poverty is just so confronting, and the conditions - but there was so much to learn about effective care, and it really changed me.”

When Sherrie returned to Central Queensland and to her degree, the study placement inspired her to found Bridging Health, a charity delivering free health clinics to Vanuatu.

Since graduating in 2012, she's juggled volunteering with the organisation, and her postgraduate role at Hillcrest Nursing Hospital.

Sherrie has recently gone on maternity leave from her Clinical Nurse position at Hillcrest's Theatre Recovery Unit.

And the birth of her little son Harvey also brought back memories of her student experience.

"In Nepal, there's no pain relief in labour, and the wards aren't 100 per cent clean - I definitely felt very lucky to be giving birth in Australia,” she said.

Down the track, Sherrie's looking forward to doing further study, and to continue working in health care with local and international communities.

"I'm really proud of what I've achieved, and you definitely remember the patients where you made a difference,” Sherrie said.

"Going to Nepal definitely made me more down to earth from the start of my career - the world's such a big place, and the more you see of it, the more you appreciate what you can do to help.”