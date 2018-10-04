Man shot at Sydney hospital

Nepean Hospital in Penrith, west of Sydney, is in lockdown after reports of shots fired.

Nepean Hospital in Penrith, west of Sydney, is in lockdown after reports of shots fired.

UPDATE: Nepean Hospital in Penrith is in lockdown after a patient has been shot

A MAN who was shot by police at a hospital west of Sydney had written a note indicating there was a bomb in his car parked outside.

Police and paramedics rushed to Nepean Hospital in Penrith after reports that shots had been fired just after 4.10pm, sparking an emergency lockdown of the precinct.

It's understood a man walked into the entrance of a building and began making threats while brandishing a knife.

He was shot in the stomach after he rushed at police officers, it's understood.

The man left a note that contained a specific threat about an explosive device in a black or grey vehicle in the hospital's car park. The bomb squad was called to the scene.

New South Wales Police would not provide any details, other than to say that a major police operation was ongoing.

Ambulance New South Wales said paramedics treated one person at the scene for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Western Weekender newspaper reported the man was in a critical condition and undergoing emergency surgery.

Nine News reports that no one else was injured in the incident.

EARLIER: THERE are reports of shots fired at a hospital west of Sydney, with the entire health precinct placed into emergency lockdown.

Police are responding to an urgent situation at Nepean Hospital in Penrith, after reports of a shooting at about 4.10pm.

According to Nine News, a man pulled a knife and was shot, however that is unconfirmed at this stage. It's not yet clear whether police or security shot the man.

It's believed the incident took place just inside the entrance to a hospital building.

The location of the shooting at a hospital, west of Sydney.

Ambulance New South Wales is treating one person at the scene for a gunshot wound to the stomach, it's understood.

According to 2GB, the man is alive and under arrest. The Daily Telegraph reports that the man was a patient and began making threats while brandishing a blade.

All ambulance vehicles have been diverted away from Nepean Hospital to alternative emergency rooms.

Initial details are limited but emergency procedures have been enacted at the hospital, which is now in lockdown.

More to come …