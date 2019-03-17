Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer: Clinton FC's Shannon Evans and Nerimbera's Owen Tari.
Soccer: Clinton FC's Shannon Evans and Nerimbera's Owen Tari. Allan Reinikka ROK160319asoccer3
Sport

Nerimbera breaks seven year drought in weekend win

Steph Allen
by
17th Mar 2019 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: Nerimbera Magpies have broken a seven-year winning drought agianst Clinton Football Club, after defeating the Gladstone team 2-1 on Saturday night.

Coming out of the CQ Premier League Division 1 round two win, the Nerimbera side was excited to break the defeat streak.

"It was a good feeling,” coach Scott Thomson said.

"It was good for the team. They've been working hard over the last few years.

"This time they were more focused on what we had to offer on the paddock more than Clinton.

"We always knew they are a tough team so we knew what to expect when they were coming to us.”

Soccer: Nerimbera's Lachlan Riley.
Soccer: Nerimbera's Lachlan Riley. Allan Reinikka ROK160319asoccer1

Thomson said the team focused on their strengths, specifically their defensive structure through the middle of the pack.

"We've been building on that the last few years and have been creating a strong spine in the team,” he said.

"From the centre backs to the centre mids, we've been working on combinations in getting that nice and solid.

"They're not easy to break down and to get around us, Clinton would've needed to go wide. It worked well.”

Soccer: Clinton FC's Ethan Munster.
Soccer: Clinton FC's Ethan Munster. Allan Reinikka ROK160319asoccer2

The recruitment of a couple of senior players in the team also worked in Nerimbera's favour up front scoring goals and supporting younger players.

"It was nerve-wracking all the way to the final whistle and we never felt comfortable that we had the win,” Thomson said.

A new combination between recent signing Michael Cay and James McIntyre showed promise of good things to come.

The pair scored the team's goals for the night.

Soccer: Clinton FC's Christopher McDougall and Nerimbera's Michael Cay.
Soccer: Clinton FC's Christopher McDougall and Nerimbera's Michael Cay. Allan Reinikka ROK160319asoccer5

Nerimbera now goes in to two byes, and will be focusing on shape and structure and getting the new players into the mix.

clinton football club cq premier league nerimbera magpies football club soccer
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

    premium_icon CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

    Technology Region is helping achieve state's 50 percent renewable target.

    Australia to capitalise on minerals critical to technology

    premium_icon Australia to capitalise on minerals critical to technology

    Technology We're in top five for producing antimony, cobalt, and lithium.

    ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    premium_icon ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    Weather "High chance" of cyclone forming after heatwave

    GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

    premium_icon GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

    Local Faces Were you photographed cheering for the Capras at the game?