Nerimbera coach excited for return to training this week

RARING TO GO: Nerimbera coach Michael Cay is happy to get back to training this week. Picture: File

FOOTBALL: Fitness will be the focus for Nerimbera coach Michael Cay and his first-division players when they return to training tonight.

They will take to the park under strict Return to Play guidelines, designed to safeguard their health and wellbeing and that of the wider community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cay has taken on player/coach duties this season and the pandemic has made things interesting, with the CQ Premier League in which his team competes suspended before it started.

He is now preparing for a mini pre-season, hopeful the competition will kick-off sometime in July.

Football CQ operations manager Kerry Gray is equally keen to see community football, including the CQ Premier League, back in action.

She returned to her post yesterday after being stood down in the wake of the pandemic.

She was contacting clubs to start the consultation process that would determine when competitions returned and what they would look like.

Cay said training would pose a challenge because groups were limited to just 20.

“We can, however, have three groups of 20 per field so that will be good for me as a coach to have the whole squad there,” he said.

“There’s a lot of stipulations we have to adhere to just to go back to training at this time.”

Cay said he would have a better idea of where his players were at fitness and skills-wise after tonight’s session and also what personnel he had at his disposal.

“Given the delayed start, some players might turn around and say they aren’t going to play this year,” he said.

“We’ll just have to wait and see who is available and move forward from there.

“Fitness will be one of the main things we will start working on because we had to stop cold turkey just before the season started and we’ve had a significant amount of time off.

“It will be about trying to get the players back to the state they were in before everything shut down.”